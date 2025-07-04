Free Computer Classes at the Shoreline Library
Friday, July 4, 2025
For adults
Cost: Free
Excel Level 1
Monday, July 21, 10:30am-12pm
Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
Excel Level 2
Monday, July 28, 10:30am-12pm
Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.
Excel Level 3
Monday, August 4, 10:30am-12pm
Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.
0 comments:
Post a Comment