Free Computer Classes at the Shoreline Library

Friday, July 4, 2025


Computer Classes at the Shoreline Library
For adults
Cost: Free
 
Excel Level 1
Monday, July 21, 10:30am-12pm
Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet. 
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
 
Excel Level 2
Monday, July 28, 10:30am-12pm
Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts. 
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.
 
Excel Level 3
Monday, August 4, 10:30am-12pm
Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.


