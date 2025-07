T&C Markets July Featured Recipe: Spicy Cowboy Bacon Burger

Spicy Cowboy Bacon Burget Spicy Cowboy Bacon Burger from Town & Country Markets









Giddy up and grab a Spicy Bacon Burger – by making the patties yourself, you control the flavors you want to stand out the most!STEP 1Preheat the grill to medium heat. Add ground beef, diced bacon, grated jalapenos and salt and pepper to a large bowl. Mix by hand until well combined.STEP 2Divide the meat mixture into 4 equal portions. Press each portion into a patty slightly wider than the buns.STEP 3Place patties on the grill. Cook for 5-6 minutes per side pull patties off the grill and immediately place a slice of cheese over the top of each patty.STEP 4Stack the burgers on the buns followed by lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, barbecue sauce and fried onions on top.Pineapple could also be a delicious topping for this burger.Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133