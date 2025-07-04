T&C Markets July Featured Recipe: Spicy Cowboy Bacon Burger

Friday, July 4, 2025

Spicy Cowboy Bacon Burget
Spicy Cowboy Bacon Burger from Town & Country Markets

Giddy up and grab a Spicy Bacon Burger – by making the patties yourself, you control the flavors you want to stand out the most!

Preparation

STEP 1

Preheat the grill to medium heat. Add ground beef, diced bacon, grated jalapenos and salt and pepper to a large bowl. Mix by hand until well combined.

STEP 2

Divide the meat mixture into 4 equal portions. Press each portion into a patty slightly wider than the buns.

STEP 3

Place patties on the grill. Cook for 5-6 minutes per side pull patties off the grill and immediately place a slice of cheese over the top of each patty.

STEP 4

Stack the burgers on the buns followed by lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, barbecue sauce and fried onions on top.

Options

Pineapple could also be a delicious topping for this burger.

Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133


