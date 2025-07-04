T&C Markets July Featured Recipe: Spicy Cowboy Bacon Burger
Friday, July 4, 2025
Giddy up and grab a Spicy Bacon Burger – by making the patties yourself, you control the flavors you want to stand out the most!
Preparation
STEP 1
Preheat the grill to medium heat. Add ground beef, diced bacon, grated jalapenos and salt and pepper to a large bowl. Mix by hand until well combined.
STEP 2
Divide the meat mixture into 4 equal portions. Press each portion into a patty slightly wider than the buns.
STEP 3
Place patties on the grill. Cook for 5-6 minutes per side pull patties off the grill and immediately place a slice of cheese over the top of each patty.
STEP 4
Stack the burgers on the buns followed by lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, barbecue sauce and fried onions on top.
Options
Pineapple could also be a delicious topping for this burger.
