Watercolor & Dream - the power of watercolor

What’s your dream? And what’s that voice that’s holding you back? Let’s translate those feelings to watercolor every first Wednesday of the month.

Creative Career Coach Laura Kiyoi will guide you to identify what’s stuck and support you in allowing your delight to lead you forward.





Laura is a creative career coach who specializes in partnering with people who desire to discover and grow their creative endeavors.





Since leaving her corporate career in consumer product goods, Laura has built a coaching business grounded in creativity and connection.





She combines her hands-on interests with her coaching by creating watercolors for her clients and leading somatic watercoloring workshops.







