Watercolor & Dream - the power of watercolor
Sunday, July 20, 2025
|Laura Kiyoi
Lydia Brewer Photography
Laura is a creative career coach who specializes in partnering with people who desire to discover and grow their creative endeavors.
Since leaving her corporate career in consumer product goods, Laura has built a coaching business grounded in creativity and connection.
She combines her hands-on interests with her coaching by creating watercolors for her clients and leading somatic watercoloring workshops.
Let's nurture your idea you've always cherished through the power of watercolor.
No experience necessary. Supplies will be provided. Please feel free to bring your own if you have preferred tools.
Classes are held at The Creativity Loft in North City 1539 NE 177th St D, Shoreline, WA 98155
Created through community for community, The Creativity Loft “The Loft” is a space for artistic expression and healing in North City. The Loft offers a co-working studio and event space. Whether you are a seasoned artist or just starting, this is the place for your creativity to flourish and feel at home.
Learn more about this beautiful community & event space here
