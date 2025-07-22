"Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving event July 27, 2025

They also give passersby the opportunity to express their opinions on protesters' signs - most often there is solidarity with the sentiments, but also the occasional, (sometimes "colorful") opposition.





More than one area resident has opted to join in at a a subsequent event. People of all ages and abilities attend, some in strollers and some in wheelchairs, most holding signs with statements ranging from clever to heartfelt to angry.





While concern for democracy and due process is ever-present, more than one sign at last Sunday's sign-waving followed the news of the week with the subject of President Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein making an appearance.



In addition to this upcoming Sunday, events are also planned for every Sunday in August, same location and time. Feel free to bring a sign or just yourself and join in.



Donations of food and toiletries will be collected at all these events for distribution to local organizations helping those in need.



--Story and photos by Pamela Mieth