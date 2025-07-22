"Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving event July 27, 2025
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
The last "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving event for July is coming up next weekend (July 27), 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.
Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, these sign-waving events help keep public awareness high and give people concerned with the direction the country is headed an opportunity to connect with others both in protest and in hope to build stronger communities.
They also give passersby the opportunity to express their opinions on protesters' signs - most often there is solidarity with the sentiments, but also the occasional, (sometimes "colorful") opposition.
More than one area resident has opted to join in at a a subsequent event. People of all ages and abilities attend, some in strollers and some in wheelchairs, most holding signs with statements ranging from clever to heartfelt to angry.
In addition to this upcoming Sunday, events are also planned for every Sunday in August, same location and time. Feel free to bring a sign or just yourself and join in.
Donations of food and toiletries will be collected at all these events for distribution to local organizations helping those in need.
--Story and photos by Pamela Mieth
0 comments:
Post a Comment