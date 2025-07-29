CHOMP! returns to Marymoor Park in Redmond on Saturday, August 16, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

CHOMP!, King County’s annual celebration of local food, sustainability and community, returns to Marymoor Park in Redmond on Saturday, August 16, 2025. 

The free, all-ages event features a full day of live music, food vendors, hands-on activities, and opportunities to learn more about sustainable food practices.

This year’s headliner is Kim Deal, the legendary bassist and co-vocalist of the Pixies and frontwoman of The Breeders. For younger audiences, Bug Friend brings joyful, literacy-inspired music for kids of all ages.

The festival will also feature interactive experiences and activities, including:
  • Games, crafts, and gardening activities
  • A garden focaccia bakeoff for kids to show off their edible designs
  • Local food vendors and farm stands
  • A petting zoo
  • A horn parade by HONK! Fest West
  • Sustainability demonstrations and information booths from regional partners


