CHOMP! returns to Marymoor Park in Redmond on Saturday, August 16, 2025
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
The free, all-ages event features a full day of live music, food vendors, hands-on activities, and opportunities to learn more about sustainable food practices.
This year’s headliner is Kim Deal, the legendary bassist and co-vocalist of the Pixies and frontwoman of The Breeders. For younger audiences, Bug Friend brings joyful, literacy-inspired music for kids of all ages.
The festival will also feature interactive experiences and activities, including:
- Games, crafts, and gardening activities
- A garden focaccia bakeoff for kids to show off their edible designs
- Local food vendors and farm stands
- A petting zoo
- A horn parade by HONK! Fest West
- Sustainability demonstrations and information booths from regional partners
