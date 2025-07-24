Grow Green: Free Gardening Classes for a Changing Climate
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Learn how you can address climate change in your own yard and garden. The City of Shoreline and the WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will present a series of three classes on different aspects of gardening in a time of climate change.
Why Attend?
- Expert Guidance: Learn from King County Master Gardeners, climate-smart gardening advocates.
- Protect Our Planet: Gain strategies that support biodiversity, conserve water, and reduce your carbon footprint—all from your own backyard.
- Climate-Smart Gardening Fundamentals: An introduction to the principles of sustainable gardening and why they matter more than ever.
- Drought-Resistant Planting: Choosing the right plants for uncertain times—plus tips on mulching, watering wisely, and reducing water usage.
- Pollinator Support: Attract and sustain bees, butterflies, and birds, even as local habitats change.
When: Saturdays 10:00 AM–11:00 AM
- July 26: Protect Our Pollinators from the Effects of Climate Change
- August 2: More Trees, Please
- August 9: The Resilient Yard - Battling Climate Change at Home
Cost: Completely FREE—just bring your curiosity
Register here
Questions: MGFKC.Shoreline@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment