Sound Transit launches online open house for Stride Bus Rapid Transit - major construction along NE 145th
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|Planned Stride routes
The open house, which opens July 22, 2025 will remain open through the beginning of construction.
The open house is available here.
|Rendering of Stride’s 15th Ave NE Station along NE 145th in Shoreline/Seattle
Shoreline/Seattle Designs include three station locations from I-5 to Bothell Way
- Shoreline South/148th Station.
- 15th Ave NE Station (NE 145th St and 15th Ave NE).
- 30th Ave NE Station (NE 145th St and 30th Ave NE).
The work will include:
- Improving roadway, driveway, and sidewalk/planting strips.
- Widening the roadway for bus lanes and new sidewalks westbound between 8th Ave NE and 6th Ave NE, in both directions between approximately 12th Ave NE and 17th Ave NE, and widening the intersection at NE 145th St and Bothell Way NE.
- Upgrading and relocating utilities.
- Creating stormwater management systems.
- Adding retaining walls along the north and south sides for sections of NE 145th St.
The Stride program will feature three bus lines: S1, S2 and S3. These lines will replace three existing ST Express bus lines, which were originally planned to fill a transit gap until regional services like Stride could be built.
0 comments:
Post a Comment