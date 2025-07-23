King County Council votes to add 0.1% sales tax to maintain criminal justice, behavioral health, and public safety

King County Metropolitan Council

Today, the King County Council voted 8-1 to approve the Safe and Stable Communities Sales Tax, a critical measure to protect public safety, preserve essential services, and stabilize King County’s budget amid a projected $160 million deficit. Today, the King County Council voted 8-1 to approve the Safe and Stable Communities Sales Tax, a critical measure to protect public safety, preserve essential services, and stabilize King County’s budget amid a projected $160 million deficit.





All revenue generated will be dedicated exclusively to maintaining and strengthening King County’s criminal justice, behavioral health, and public safety systems.



“Today, we took decisive action to avoid a public safety crisis,” said Council Chair Girmay Zahilay.





“Without this revenue, the consequences would have been severe and immediate. In unincorporated King County, police service would be reduced or delayed during the moments people need help the most. "More people in crisis would remain on the streets or end up in jail without access to the mental health and addiction care they need. "Victims of crime would wait even longer for their day in court. "Public defenders and prosecutors would face even more crushing caseloads, making it harder to deliver timely and fair justice. "A sales tax is not our ideal tool, but the cost of inaction is far too high. I’m grateful to Executive Braddock for swiftly advancing this proposal, and to my colleagues for ensuring King County remains a place where safety and justice are not optional.”

The new tax will allow King County to: The new tax will allow King County to:

Prevent layoffs in the Sheriff’s Office, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Department of Public Defense

Sustain court operations and victim advocacy programs

Support behavioral health services, including mental health and substance use treatment

Invest in diversion, gun violence prevention, and domestic violence response efforts

“I’m grateful that the County Council took decisive action today to protect our communities by authorizing this vital public safety funding measure,” said King County Council Budget Chair Rod Dembowski. “I’m grateful that the County Council took decisive action today to protect our communities by authorizing this vital public safety funding measure,” said





“With this revenue, we will avoid devastating cuts to the Sheriff’s Office, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, our courts, public defense, and victim advocacy programs. "We are also preserving investments in critical public health and human services that keep people safe and supported. "This is a responsible step that will ensure King County remains a place where justice and public safety are delivered fairly and effectively."



The vote follows the passage of House Bill 2015, which granted local governments the authority to adopt a public safety sales tax. King County became eligible to implement this tool after meeting all required public safety and accountability standards, including: The vote follows the passage of House Bill 2015, which granted local governments the authority to adopt a public safety sales tax. King County became eligible to implement this tool after meeting all required public safety and accountability standards, including:

Crisis intervention and de-escalation training

Transparent use-of-force reporting

Other reform benchmarks to increase public trust in law enforcement The council vote was 8-1, with councilmember Reagan Dunn the only dissenting member. The council vote was 8-1, with councilmember Reagan Dunn the only dissenting member.



The tax will take effect on October 1, 2025, with revenue collection beginning in January 2026. The County Executive will publish an annual public report detailing how the funds are allocated to strengthen safety and justice for all King County residents.











The legislation, co-sponsored by Council Chair Girmay Zahilay and Budget Chair Rod Dembowski, establishes a