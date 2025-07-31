Damian McGinty performs at Edmonds College on August 8, 2025

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Acclaimed Irish vocalist and performer Damian McGinty will bring his signature charm and soul-stirring voice to Edmonds College on Thursday, August 8, as part of his Summer Nights Tour. 

The evening promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, storytelling, and the heartfelt connection McGinty is known for.

Celebrated for his spellbinding vocals and magnetic stage presence, McGinty has captivated audiences around the world—from his early days with the internationally renowned Celtic Thunder, to his fan-favorite role on Fox’s Glee, and now as a successful solo artist blending Irish folk, pop, and country influences. 

His performance at Edmonds College will include a dynamic mix of new originals, chart-topping hits, and crowd favorites from across his sixteen-year career, creating an immersive musical journey that speaks to audiences of all ages.

“The Pacific Northwest is one of my favorite regions, and I’m beyond excited to take the stage in Edmonds next week,” says McGinty. “There’s something magical about summer evenings—warm air, good company, and great music. I can’t wait to share this night with fans and create memories that will last.”

The Edmonds College show marks the final stop of McGinty’s 2025 Summer Nights Tour, following a 21-city run across North America.

VIP packages are available, including exclusive access to the pre-show soundcheck, and a meet-and-greet with a photo opportunity with McGinty.

Event Details:
About Damian McGinty

Damian McGinty is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and performer who first gained fame at age 14 as a member of the internationally renowned group Celtic Thunder.

He has since established himself as a solo artist with a distinctive voice that seamlessly blends his Irish heritage with contemporary pop sensibilities.


