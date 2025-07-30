Everything you Need to Know about this year’s Jazz Walk

North City Jazz Walk Tuesday August 12, 2025 from 6-10pm

Two of the venues will be outdoors and free to the public. Both feature ample seating for all ages, along with adjacent outdoor beer gardens for those age 21 and over (please have ID ready for verification).





If you wish to gain access to the indoor venues, you will need to purchase a ticket / wristband.



How much are tickets?





2025 ticket prices are $25 in advance (purchased before midnight on Monday August 11); day-of price is $30. If you purchase tickets online , EventBrite charges a small additional handling fee. You can avoid this fee by purchasing tickets in person at several merchants in the North City area.



Outside of babies that you will hold in your arms, children are required to have a ticket to access indoor venues, because they are counted as seat-holders by fire code. Ticket holders have access to all indoor venues (as well as the two outdoor free venues).



Thanks to the generosity of our stage sponsor and in-kind donors, who have helped us cover the costs of permitting, street closure, security, signage, and printing, the majority of your ticket fee goes directly to our awesome musicians.



Where can I park?

Saint Mark parish 18033 15th Avenue NE Available after 5:30 pm

Loyal Automotive 1221 NE 175th Street Available after: 5:30 pm

NOTE— please keep driveway open between North City Lumber and Loyal Automotive.

North City Lumber 1221 NE 175th Street Available after: 4:00 pm

Safeway 17202 - 15th Avenue NE after: 5:30 pm Limited parking on the north end of their lot (near gas station)

The old Anderson House Skilled Nursing and Rehab Facility just south of Laurel Cove 17127 - 15th Avenue NE after: 5:30 pm

Center for Human Services 17018 - 15th Avenue NE after: 5:30 pm

Street Parking-You can park on an adjacent street, as long as you do not block a driveway. Cars parked within the street closure section will not be allowed to exit until after the music finishes and the street reopens—some time after 11:00 pm

​

​Do I need to check in when I arrive?





All ticket holders must check in at our Ticket Kiosk to exchange their ticket for a wrist band. This wrist band is your pass to access the indoor venues (wrist bands are faster to check in at each venue, with less chance of losing a hand-held ticket).





You can do this at either of our two Ticket Kiosk locations:​

One at the north end near the intersection of 15th Avenue NE and NE 179th Street

One centrally located near the intersection of 15th Avenue NE and NE 177th Street

NOTE 1: if you’ve already purchased a wristband from one of our local merchants, NO check-in is required (as long as you're wearing your wristband).

NOTE 2: if you're only attending the two free outdoor venues, you do NOT need tickets, and do NOT need to check in.



Where can I get tickets?









What is the schedule for performances?



YES! Thanks to the generous sponsorship from the Shoreline Rotary Club and Lake Forest Park Rotary Club , we are beyond excited to be able to close down five blocks of 15th Avenue NE (between 175th and 180th Streets) for the safety and enjoyment of our community.

Each of our venues features the same band all evening. Each band plays four sets, lasting 45 minutes per set, with a 15 minute break between sets. Two venues are outdoors and free to the general public—these bands start playing at 6:30pm. All indoor venues are only accessible by those who purchased tickets / are wearing a wristband—indoor bands begin playing at 7:00pm.



Can I bring my kids? Can I bring a dog?





Children are welcome to attend except for the two indoor venues that are serving alcohol and do not have the ability to create the required separation (North City Lounge, and North City Water District).





Children are not allowed inside the bar area of the other indoor venues, nor in the fenced beer garden portion of the outdoor venues.​





Outside of babies that you will hold in your arms, children are required to have a ticket to access indoor venues, because they are counted as seat-holders by fire code.





Well-mannered dogs, under control, and on a leash no longer than 6 feet, are welcome at North City Jazz Walk. Flexi-leads are NOT allowed. Please do not bring a dog that is reactive to other dogs, to children, to other people, or is disturbed by loud live music.





North City Jazz Walk reserves the right to ask you to remove your dog from the event if we believe there is a problem.



Will there be food and/or beverages available?





Food trucks, two outdoor beer gardens, and several venues are offering special "Jazz Bites" food and beverages for purchase.



​Why is the Jazz Walk always on a Tuesday? Wouldn't a weekend be better?





It's partly due to our original affiliation with the Celebrate Shoreline festival, partly about musician availability and support, and partly due to packed summer schedules...





When Keith McClelland first started planning the Jazz Walk back in 2007, the City of Shoreline helped support the cost so that it could be the kick off event for their week long Celebrate Shoreline festival.





Tuesday was the day that best fit their schedule. Being a musician himself, Keith knew musicians didn’t usually have any gigs early in the week, so a Tuesday also meant our jazz artists would have more availability and make a little money during the slower days of the week.





And because nice weekends in the summer are limited in the Pacific Northwest, summer events often get stacked up on weekends, making it more difficult for people to attend everything they're interested in.





All these reasons aside, we certainly understand that people need to work the next day (we do too, we're volunteers)... so that's why we try to wrap it up by 10:30pm (although you're free to start early so you can leave earlier too).



#



