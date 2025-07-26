Reset in Nature: After-Hours Forest Bathing at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:30pm

Members: $25- Non-Members: $45



Step into stillness and experience Kruckeberg Botanic Garden like never before - after hours. Join us for an immersive Forest Bathing Workshop in partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy on Thursday, August 28, from 5:30 – 7:30pm



This special evening session invites participants to slow down, unplug, and connect deeply with nature while the garden is closed to the public. Surrounded by the calm of evening and the sounds of the living landscape, you’ll be guided through a series of gentle, sensory-based invitations to help you relax and reset.





Whether you’re a seasoned practitioner or entirely new to forest bathing, this workshop is open to all - no prior experience is needed. Just bring your curiosity, comfortable clothes, and a willingness to unwind.





Registering with friends is encouraged! A minimum number of participants is required to run the workshop.





Let the garden help you recharge - quietly, slowly, and intentionally.



