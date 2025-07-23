Letter to the Editor: Please vote 'yes' on schools

To the Editor:

I am 8 years old and I attend school at Highland Terrace Elementary. I am about to start 2nd grade.

You should vote “yes” on the upcoming election in support of Shoreline schools and I’ll tell you why.

When I was in kindergarten I began learning how to read and now that I’ve completed 1st grade I can read pretty well. I can also write and even though it’s not my favorite, I’ve learned math too. I am so grateful for Ms. Simmons and Ms. Liz (Chighizola). They were amazing teachers and I’ve learned so much because of them.

I want the future kindergarteners and 1st graders to learn just how I did. If this (supplemental) levy doesn’t pass, we put these kids at risk since teaching jobs will get cut.

I also want to share with you that our school library has tons of books – all of which I love reading. It is one of my favorite places. And our librarian, Ms. Burke, is pretty killer too!

Another amazing thing about my school is our gym. Mr. Davies is our gym teacher and the games we usually play are really, really fun. Mr. Davies is one of my favorite teachers.

Our principal is Ms. Drew. She is very nice and encouraging. Ms. Drew is very involved in school stuff and knows all of the students. My mom and dad think that Ms. Drew is a super great leader and sets a pretty good example. We’re lucky to have her.

If you don’t vote “yes” on the school levy, we are at risk of losing special programs and the teachers and school staff I love so much.





So I ask you, please vote “yes” when you get your ballot. This won’t just save Highland Terrace - it will save all of Shoreline public schools! I, along with fellow Shoreline and Lake Forest Park kids, would be so grateful because learning is very fun!

Stella Romischer

Shoreline



