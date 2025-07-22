Republic Services resumes normal collection

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Nationally, the Teamsters union and Republic Services resolved their contract dispute. 

Locally, Republic Services resumed their normal pick up schedule in King and Snohomish counties on Monday July 21, 2025 ending the two week strike.

Impacted customers will receive a credit for the service portion of their bill on their next statement. 

Republic Services currently plans to collect double the amount of garbage, recycling, and organic materials on the next regularly scheduled service day at no additional cost.

Customers will be serviced on their normal collection day and should leave out all their containers

For the latest updates or questions, please contact Republic Services Customer Service at 206-682-9730 or visit their website at Republic Services.


Posted by DKH at 1:49 AM
