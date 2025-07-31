St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church welcomes Camp United We Stand back to the church property

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Mealtime at Camp United We Stand
Moving day started Monday July 28, 2025 for Camp United We Stand (CUWS) after a three-month stay at a church in Kirkland. 

There was a plan to go to Woodinville, but arrangements with the potential host church there ultimately fell through. 

The camp's advisory board had applied for, and been granted, a permit with the City of Shoreline as a backup. 

A community meeting for Shoreline area residents was held on June 26.
 
Camp United We Stand has been in existence since 2015, being hosted by various churches in North Seattle, Shoreline, and neighboring cities. 

CUWS is a separate non-profit organization, independent of other agencies that run tent encampments or tiny house villages. The population is no more than 35 at any one time. 

Background checks are done on new people, and camp members are expected to pay a monthly fee to help with basic expenses. Drugs and alcohol are prohibited, there’s a detailed code of conduct, and they make an effort to be good neighbors. 

St. Dunstan's hosted them most recently over the 2023-24 winter months.
 
Learn more about CUWS at the camp website: campunitedwestand-tentcity.org

 

