Sign-waving continues throughout August; Strong turnout at Shoreline-Edmonds line Sunday July 27, 2025

The dog days of summer are upon us, but area residents are still showing up for "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.

Just under 60 people representing multiple generations brought signs, folding chairs and determination, Sunday, to protest a wide range of presidential actions since January (and comment on a few from earlier).Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, the events will continue every Sunday in August, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave North and N 205th St Food and toiletry donations for local organizations helping those in need will be accepted.