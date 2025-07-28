Sign-waving continues throughout August; Strong turnout at Shoreline-Edmonds line Sunday July 27, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025

Photo by Sandy Labyris

The dog days of summer are upon us, but area residents are still showing up for "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.

Just under 60 people representing multiple generations brought signs, folding chairs and determination, Sunday, to protest a wide range of presidential actions since January (and comment on a few from earlier).


Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, the events will continue every Sunday in August, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave North and N 205th St.

Food and toiletry donations for local organizations helping those in need will be accepted.


Posted by DKH at 12:42 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  