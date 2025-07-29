LFP Climate Element open for public comment through August 11, 2025
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Since then, the Lake Forest Park community has shared input about local climate change experiences, concerns, and solutions to inform the draft.
In June 2025, the City submitted the draft Climate Element to Department of Commerce and will bring the draft Climate Element to Planning Commission and City Council for review throughout the remainder of 2025.
The draft Climate Element is available for public comment June 16 through August 11, 2025.
How to Provide Public Comment
Visit the public comment webpage to read the draft Climate Element and leave feedback directly in the document.
How to Provide Public Comment
Visit the public comment webpage to read the draft Climate Element and leave feedback directly in the document.
To learn more about the Climate Element, visit 2025 Comprehensive Plan Climate Element - Lake Forest Park, WA - Official Website.
If you have any questions, please email sarahf@cascadiaconsulting.com and mhofman@cityoflfp.gov.
0 comments:
Post a Comment