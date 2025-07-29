LFP Climate Element open for public comment through August 11, 2025

The City of Lake Forest Park began the development of the Climate Element in the fall of 2024.





Since then, the Lake Forest Park community has shared input about local climate change experiences, concerns, and solutions to inform the draft.





In June 2025, the City submitted the draft Climate Element to Department of Commerce and will bring the draft Climate Element to Planning Commission and City Council for review throughout the remainder of 2025.









How to Provide Public Comment



The draft Climate Element is available for public comment June 16 through August 11, 2025. Visit the public comment webpage to read the draft Climate Element and leave feedback directly in the document.








