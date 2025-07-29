LFP Climate Element open for public comment through August 11, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

The City of Lake Forest Park began the development of the Climate Element in the fall of 2024. 

Since then, the Lake Forest Park community has shared input about local climate change experiences, concerns, and solutions to inform the draft. 

In June 2025, the City submitted the draft Climate Element to Department of Commerce and will bring the draft Climate Element to Planning Commission and City Council for review throughout the remainder of 2025. 

The draft Climate Element is available for public comment June 16 through August 11, 2025.

How to Provide Public Comment

Visit the public comment webpage to read the draft Climate Element and leave feedback directly in the document. 


If you have any questions, please email sarahf@cascadiaconsulting.com and mhofman@cityoflfp.gov.


Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  