Sno-King International Folk Dance Club every Wednesday at Cedar Valley Grange

Photo by Mary Ann Tracy

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

If you've never tried international folk dancing, you just haven't lived. For one thing, the music is so varied, and often in rhythms we don't hear every day.





Come every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm and see what fun it is to do a wide variety of dances from several continents.







At 6:30 is a beginners' class with easier dances for new dancers.

At 6:45 on the Second Wednesday, Aug. 13, a set dance is taught. Latecomers may not be accommodated in a set. No beginners' class that night. There will be partner, no-partner, and set dances, and it's fine to come as a single. The program is usually about half planned and half requests.

August 9, 2025 is the Second Saturday party from 7:00-9:00pm; no teaching.





You are encouraged to bring snacks to share and wear your folksy clothes.





Aside from what is taught in the beginner class, this month dances from Poland, Scotland, Serbia

/ Bulgaria, and France will be taught.



