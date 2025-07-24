The Practicing Church and Ronald United Methodist present speaker Mark Charles on July 31, 2025

Join The Practicing Church and Ronald United on Thursday July 31, 2025 for an important discussion with author and activist Mark Charles on the Doctrine of Discovery as historical context for the chaotic political environment, deep social divides, polarizing religious theologies, and chronic health challenges that our society faces today.

Mark Charles has unique insight as one of the leading authorities on the 15th-century Doctrine of Discovery and co-author of the award winning book "Unsettling Truths—The Ongoing, Dehumanizing Legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery.”

"Where common memory is lacking, where people do not share in the same past, there can be no real community. Where community is to be formed, common memory must be created." - a quote used by Georges Erasmus, Dene Nation, co-chair of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (Canada)

As the son of an American woman (of Dutch heritage) and a Navajo man, Mark Charles is passionate about creating common memory as he works to build a healthier national community, especially across racial lines. And his message could not be more important today for those of us trying to find a way of true peace and conciliation.The Practicing Church is thrilled to co-host this event with our neighbors at Ronald United in our continued pursuit to join in the work of justice and peace here on earth.