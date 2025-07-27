Almost Antiques Guild at the Senior Activity Center August 14, 2025

Nautical antiques

If you like collecting and collectibles, the Almost Antiques Guil is the group for you!





Bring something to show and tell, learn about what other people have collected, and check out some objects from the museum's collection.





This is an informal historical show-and-tell hosted by the Collections Manager of the Shoreline Historical Museum, Robby Grillo.





The theme for this event is WATER, so bring something you've collected related to water!







