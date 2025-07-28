Seattle's Waterfront Park opening celebration September 6, 2025; check out the Before and After photos



The City of Seattle and Friends of Waterfront Park invite the region to a once-in-a-generation celebration of Seattle’s new Waterfront Park on September 6, 2025! The City of Seattle and Friends of Waterfront Park invite the region to a once-in-a-generation celebration of Seattle’s new Waterfront Park on September 6, 2025!







We will be honoring the unparalleled efforts, partnerships, and investments it has required to get to this moment with festivities that are sure to speak to everyone. We will be honoring the unparalleled efforts, partnerships, and investments it has required to get to this moment with festivities that are sure to speak to everyone.







Waterfront Park is an expansive 20-acres from Pioneer Square to Belltown on Seattle's waterfront and reimagines the former footprint of the Alaskan Way Viaduct with new green spaces, public amenities and publicly sited artworks.



The full schedule of events and performances will be released in early August at Waterfront Park is an expansive 20-acres from Pioneer Square to Belltown on Seattle's waterfront and reimagines the former footprint of the Alaskan Way Viaduct with new green spaces, public amenities and publicly sited artworks.The full schedule of events and performances will be released in early August at https://waterfrontparkseattle.org/grand-opening/.







Waterfront Park was designed and built by the City’s Office of the Waterfront, Civic Projects and Sound Transit and will be managed as part of a public-private partnership between the City’s Seattle Center and Friends of Waterfront Park. Waterfront Park was designed and built by the City’s Office of the Waterfront, Civic Projects and Sound Transit and will be managed as part of a public-private partnership between the City’s Seattle Center and Friends of Waterfront Park.







It has been more than 15 years of design, construction and engagement ever since the decision was made to build the SR-99 deep-bored tunnel and demolish the viaduct. It has been more than 15 years of design, construction and engagement ever since the decision was made to build the SR-99 deep-bored tunnel and demolish the viaduct.





We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of this iconic new park on Seattle's waterfront, providing Seattleites with new public spaces to create memories along our shoreline for generations to come! We invite you to take a look at the photos below to take a trip down memory lane.







