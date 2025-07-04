Sunday Sign-wavings and a special Nationwide Day of Action continue in July

This Sunday, July 6, 2025 celebrate the 4th of July weekend by standing up for the kind of government you want to see!









"Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving events organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists continue at the intersection of Aurora Avenue N and N 205th St (the Shoreline-Edmonds line), every Sunday in July, 1-2pm. The events this month have the theme, "United, we stand. Divided, we fall."Also in July, a special rally and sign-waving march dubbed "Good Trouble" is planned for Thursday, July 17 at Shoreline's Park at Town Center, Aurora Ave N and N 176th St, 4:30-6pm.Organized by Indivisible Shoreline WA and Everyday Activists, the "Good Trouble" rally is part of the Nationwide Day of Action, which falls on the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, who famously said, "Speak up, speak out, get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America."Shelf-stable food and toiletry donations for Hopelink will be accepted at these events. Bring a sign or just yourself, but let your voice be heard.--Pamela Mieth