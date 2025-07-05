No Tour de Terrace event this year but parade will take place July 18, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Tour de Terrace parade

According to reporting in MLTNews.com the Tour de Terrace multi-day festival in Mountlake Terrace has been cancelled for lack of funding.

The Tour was started and funded for years by a single family, former MLT Mayor Jerry Smith and his wife Judi. They officially retired the event in January of this year, after 30 years.

A new non-profit group, MLTCares.com announced that they would take it over. However, they were able to raise only a portion of the $50,000 cost.

The Seafair-sanctioned parade will go on as scheduled Friday, July 18, 2025 starting at 6:45pm. Attendees can expect floats, marching bands, classic cars and a parade full of community leaders and first responders.

There are still opportunities to be a part of the parade, with applications due July 10, 2025.

For more information, visit the MLT Cares website.

Event Address: 22205 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043


