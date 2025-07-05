No Tour de Terrace event this year but parade will take place July 18, 2025
Saturday, July 5, 2025
According to reporting in MLTNews.com the Tour de Terrace multi-day festival in Mountlake Terrace has been cancelled for lack of funding.
The Tour was started and funded for years by a single family, former MLT Mayor Jerry Smith and his wife Judi. They officially retired the event in January of this year, after 30 years.
A new non-profit group, MLTCares.com announced that they would take it over. However, they were able to raise only a portion of the $50,000 cost.
The Seafair-sanctioned parade will go on as scheduled Friday, July 18, 2025 starting at 6:45pm. Attendees can expect floats, marching bands, classic cars and a parade full of community leaders and first responders.
There are still opportunities to be a part of the parade, with applications due July 10, 2025.
For more information, visit the MLT Cares website.
Event Address: 22205 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
