Edmonds Driftwood Players announces their 67th Season
Saturday, July 5, 2025
Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming 2025-2026 Season 67, which will include four mainstage productions. We feel incredibly grateful to be headed into our 67th Season of theatre in Edmonds and look forward to celebrating with the community!
Season subscriptions are on sale now for return subscribers and for new subscribers on July 22. Tickets for individual shows go on sale July 29.
Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches, and engages the community.
Established in 1958, Edmonds Driftwood Players is one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Washington State.
In addition to mainstage productions, we produce an annual Festival of Shorts, which consists of eight short plays centered around a different theme each year. The finalists are selected from hundreds of playwright submissions from around the world by volunteer reading groups who were given blind copies for rating.
Our annual playwriting festival provides an opportunity for playwrights to have their works brought to life on stage, as well as gain recognition and potential awards.
EDP’s New Works program includes First Draft, a staged reading series of nearly production-ready scripts curated by the members of Driftwood After Dark (EDP’s group of local playwrights).
With a few rehearsals and minimal staging elements, First Draft readings give audiences an opportunity to experience the sorts of plays not usually included in the Mainstage Season, and to be a part of the development process by participating in post-reading feedback sessions to help playwrights further polish their work.
EDP also has an education program which includes camps for students to learn the ins and outs of putting on a production as well as classes and workshops. Additionally, Take a Kid to the Theatre is our outreach program that allows us to share the joy and wonder of live theatre with families in local shelters and transitional housing.
Edmonds Driftwood Players also offers annual scholarships for deserving students interested in pursuing theatre education at any college, university or technical school in the United States.
2025-2026 Season 67 Mainstage Productions:
- Ken Ludwig’s A Fox on the Fairway - September 19-October 12, 2025
- By Ken Ludwig
- Show Synopsis: A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, A Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp pulling the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with… golf.
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA (Broadway Version) - November 21-December 14, 2025
- Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics & Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II, New Book by Douglas Carter Beane.
- Show Synopsis: Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. Douglas Carter Beane’s adaptation of this well-loved classic invites us to build a better, kinder world together. When Ella meets a dragon-slaying young prince who is just assuming control of his government, she helps spark transformation and empower the disenfranchised in their kingdom. With the help of her fairy godmother, a pumpkin, and a little magic and humor, Ella, Prince Topher, and their generous friends will inspire and delight the whole family.
- The Outsider - February 27-March 22, 2026
- By Paul Slade Smith
- Show Synopsis: Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for… the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
- Agatha Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles - May 15-June 7, 2026
- Adapted for the stage by Kate Danley
- Show Synopsis: This faithful, new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles introduces audiences to the first mystery of Hercule Poirot. The year is 1916 and, injured in WWI, Hastings finds himself convalescing at the manor of his old friend, John Cavendish. But when John’s mother is poisoned in the middle of the night, everyone becomes a suspect. The only person who can solve the crime is none other than the famed Belgium detective, Hercule Poirot. Agatha Christie’s gifts of misdirection are on full display as red herrings, twists, and turns lead the audience on a dizzying journey to find out whodunnit.
SEASON 67 MAINSTAGE SUBSCRIPTIONS: $120 General Adult (19-59); $110 Youth/Senior/Military. Season subscriptions are on sale for return subscribers on JULY 8, 2025, and for new subscribers on JULY 22, 2025. Available by phone at 425-774-9600, email office@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org, or online at www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org. The last day to purchase Season 67 subscriptions is October 1, 2025.
INDIVIDUAL TICKETS: $31 General Adult (19-59); $28 Youth/Senior/Military. Available online starting JULY 29, 2025, at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.
Our 15th Annual Festival of Shorts (June 25-28, 2026) may be added on to any subscription package or purchased individually.
WHERE: Performances at Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.
WHEN: Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
