National Night Out in Lake Forest Park

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 from 6-9pm

Turn on your porch or patio lights, and step outside for the 2025 National Night Out!

National Night Out is about building community; making our neighborhoods safer by getting to know our neighbors and neighborhood partners.

Considering a National Night Out event in your neighborhood? Invite a Lake Forest Park Police officer to come by and say hello. Email Cmdr. Diego Zanella for more questions.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

It furthermore provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together. Neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other community events with safety demos, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.

Registration Forms are available at the Police Department or online here at:
NNO Coordinator: Cmdr. Diego Zanella
Lake Forest Park Police Department
206-957-2850
Email

Learn more and find out how to sign up on the LFP National Night Out page.


