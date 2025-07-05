Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park

National Night Out in Lake Forest Park

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 from 6-9pm

Email

for more questions.



National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.



It furthermore provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together. Neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other community events with safety demos, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.



Registration Forms are available at the Police Department or online here at:

Registration Form - National Night Out

Special Event Permit Form - National Night Out

Invitation - National Night Out NNO Coordinator: Cmdr. Diego Zanella

Lake Forest Park Police Department

206-957-2850

Email

Turn on your porch or patio lights, and step outside for the 2025 National Night Out!National Night Out is about building community; making our neighborhoods safer by getting to know our neighbors and neighborhood partners.Considering a National Night Out event in your neighborhood? Invite a Lake Forest Park Police officer to come by and say hello.