National Night Out in Shoreline August 5, 2025 - registration deadline July 10, 2025

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline will celebrate National Night Out (NNO) for Community on August 5, 2025. This is a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors and public officials by hosting or attending a block party in your neighborhood. Shoreline will celebrate National Night Out (NNO) for Community on August 5, 2025. This is a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors and public officials by hosting or attending a block party in your neighborhood.

The City of Shoreline waives fees and insurance requirements for block parties on National Night Out. If you'd like to host a block party, please submit your registration form by July 10, 2025.