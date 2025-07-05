National Night Out in Shoreline August 5, 2025 - registration deadline July 10, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline will celebrate National Night Out (NNO) for Community on August 5, 2025. This is a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors and public officials by hosting or attending a block party in your neighborhood.

The City of Shoreline waives fees and insurance requirements for block parties on National Night Out. If you'd like to host a block party, please submit your registration form by July 10, 2025.

For more information about National Night Out for Community, visit shorelinewa.gov/NNO

