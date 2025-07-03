3rd of July Family Celebration in Mountlake Terrace

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Plenty of room for everyone at the 3rd of July event

By Diane Hettrick
Photos by David Carlos

The 3rd of July Family Celebration in Mountlake Terrace was everything it was supposed to be. Great weather, things to do and watch, food, room to stretch out, followed by fireworks.

Whole families picnicked in the park

Whole families were there, enjoying the day and staying into the night for the fireworks show.

There was a pie eating contest.

People cheering on the contestants in the pie eating contest

There was a pie-eating contest with spectators cheering on the contestants. 


Kids played ball

The people-watching was excellent!


Grocery Outlet was there with an easy contest and small prizes

And after dark, there were fireworks.

