3rd of July Family Celebration in Mountlake Terrace
Saturday, July 5, 2025
Photos by David Carlos
The 3rd of July Family Celebration in Mountlake Terrace was everything it was supposed to be. Great weather, things to do and watch, food, room to stretch out, followed by fireworks.
Whole families were there, enjoying the day and staying into the night for the fireworks show.
There was a pie-eating contest with spectators cheering on the contestants.
And after dark, there were fireworks.
