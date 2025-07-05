Shoreline Continuing Education offers Sports Camps for Youth and Teens this summer

This July, Shoreline Continuing Education is launching an exciting lineup of summer sports camps designed to help young athletes strengthen their skills, build confidence, and train alongside college-level coaches and athletes.



July 7–11 | Morning or Afternoon options (For ages 7 - 12)

July 15–18 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM (with Gordon Hill) (For ages 6 - 14)

July 29–August 1 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM (with Gordon Hill) (For ages 6 - 14)

Fees: $130–$200 depending on session. Early registration is encouraged.



Volleyball Camps | Fee: $295 (Ages: 10 - 18 years old)

Campers will work with Shoreline's Head Volleyball Coach, Dan Le, current College athletes, and a team of elite coaches from the region.



Athletes will be grouped by skill level for competitive play, including 3v3, 4v4, and 6v6 formats. Campers will learn from Head Volleyball Coach Dan Le, current college athletes, and elite regional coaches.



Location: 3020 Main Gymnasium, Shoreline CC



Volleyball fundamentals for girls and boys in grades 4th-9th.

Dates: July 21–24 | 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Beginners to Intermediate



Volleyball: Advanced Skills (Grades 8 - 12)

Dates: July 21 -24, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM



Basketball Camps | Fee:$220 (Ages: 10 - 18 years old)

Basketball Camps at Shoreline are back! Campers will work with Shoreline’s Basketball team coach Aaron Mackey and college players. These camps are very popular so early registration is recommended.



Location: 3020 Main Gymnasium, Shoreline CC



Basketball All-Skills

Two dates offered:

July 14 -17, 2025 | 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM

Aug 4 - 7, 2025 | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM



Advanced High School Basketball Skills

Two dates offered:

July 14–17 | 3:00 – 6:00 PM

Aug 4 - 7, 2025 | 3:00 - 6:00 PM



Registration link



Limited spots are available for all camps.



Session Dates:July 7–11 | Morning or Afternoon options (For ages 7 - 12)July 15–18 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM (with Gordon Hill) (For ages 6 - 14)July 29–August 1 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM (with Gordon Hill) (For ages 6 - 14)Fees: $130–$200 depending on session. Early registration is encouraged.Campers will work with Shoreline's Head Volleyball Coach, Dan Le, current College athletes, and a team of elite coaches from the region.Athletes will be grouped by skill level for competitive play, including 3v3, 4v4, and 6v6 formats. Campers will learn from Head Volleyball Coach Dan Le, current college athletes, and elite regional coaches.Location: 3020 Main Gymnasium, Shoreline CCDates: July 21–24 | 8:00 AM - 11:30 AMBeginners to IntermediateDates: July 21 -24, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 3:30 PMBasketball Camps at Shoreline are back! Campers will work with Shoreline’s Basketball team coach Aaron Mackey and college players. These camps are very popular so early registration is recommended.Location: 3020 Main Gymnasium, Shoreline CCTwo dates offered:July 14 -17, 2025 | 9:00 AM- 3:00 PMAug 4 - 7, 2025 | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PMTwo dates offered:July 14–17 | 3:00 – 6:00 PMAug 4 - 7, 2025 | 3:00 - 6:00 PMLimited spots are available for all camps. Full details and registration here or contact Shoreline Athletics at 206-546-4553.

Shoreline Continuing Education’s summer camps provide the expert coaching and positive environment to help them grow.







Join the Shoreline Community College Head Men’s Soccer Coach, Obed Kouassi, the Shoreline Women's Soccer team and Gordon Hill, former Manchester United legend and England international for a fun, educational week of soccer development. With four sessions throughout July, these camps offer high-level training in dribbling, passing, shooting, positioning, game strategy, and teamwork.Camps are open to boys and girls ages 6 to 14, with sessions held at local parks including Hillwood Park and Twin Ponds Park in Shoreline. Each session features structured skill-building, tactical play, and scrimmages in a supportive environment led by experienced college coaches and athletes.