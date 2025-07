New monsters at the Ridgecrest Monster Zoo

Octopus Girl

Go by and say "Hello" to the newest Monsters in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood!





King Blin

John Small and Stella Caldwell have introduced four new monsters to the Ridgecrest Monster Zoo at 16252 8th NE in Shoreline.





Ostrich Warrior

Based on drawings submitted to them by local children, John and Stella recreate the monsters in wood and display them in their front yard.





Pupperfly

Codes on the displays provide information about each monster, provided by their creator.





The Ridgecrest Monster Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of FOUR NEW MONSTERS!!!