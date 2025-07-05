New monsters at the Ridgecrest Monster Zoo
Saturday, July 5, 2025
The Ridgecrest Monster Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of FOUR NEW MONSTERS!!!
|King Blin
John Small and Stella Caldwell have introduced four new monsters to the Ridgecrest Monster Zoo at 16252 8th NE in Shoreline.
|Ostrich Warrior
Based on drawings submitted to them by local children, John and Stella recreate the monsters in wood and display them in their front yard.
|Pupperfly
Codes on the displays provide information about each monster, provided by their creator.
