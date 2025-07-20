Travels with Charlie: Make Good Trouble at Lake Forest Park

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Story and Photos by Gordon Snyder

After walking the shady paths at Animal Acres Park, we headed to the “Make Good Trouble” gathering at the Town Center intersection.

All the people and cheering and honking was something totally new to my Buddy Charlie.


And drumming??? And Donations???

Can Charlie Make Good Trouble?


Soon he ignored the distractions and started looking for Folks who wanted to say Hello…

I don’t think Charlie is Political, but I do think he liked being there.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


