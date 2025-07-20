Travels with Charlie: Make Good Trouble at Lake Forest Park
Sunday, July 20, 2025
After walking the shady paths at Animal Acres Park, we headed to the “Make Good Trouble” gathering at the Town Center intersection.
All the people and cheering and honking was something totally new to my Buddy Charlie.
I don’t think Charlie is Political, but I do think he liked being there.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
