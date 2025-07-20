Good Trouble in Lake Forest Park - a feeling of hope
Sunday, July 20, 2025
The Good Trouble Lives On Protest in Lake Forest Park on Thursday, July 17, 2025 drew an estimated 250 attendees. This national protest day brought attention to the many attacks on civil and human rights throughout our nation.
The late US Rep. John Lewis was honored for his legacy as a civil rights icon who inspires us to continue his motto, “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
Kathleen, resident of Kenmore, said that it was "remarkable to have so many cars showing support by beeping their loud horns, and I even saw children waving out the windows. This protest atmosphere is not one of despair or celebration, it’s a feeling of hope,” she said.
|Ofc Zanella photo by Sally Yamasaki
--Photos by Donna Hawkey except as noted
0 comments:
Post a Comment