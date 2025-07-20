Good Trouble in Lake Forest Park - a feeling of hope

By Donna Hawkey



The Good Trouble Lives On Protest in Lake Forest Park on Thursday, July 17, 2025 drew an estimated 250 attendees. This national protest day brought attention to the many attacks on civil and human rights throughout our nation.





The late US Rep. John Lewis was honored for his legacy as a civil rights icon who inspires us to continue his motto, “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”













A thoughtful veteran shares why he is protesting, “This is not what I served in our military for." Many people enjoyed taking a picture with Mr. Lewis. One protestor who met him in person said he wasn’t nearly as tall as the cardboard figure. But we know he was a very Big Man in so many other ways."When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something," said Mr. Lewis. These protestors are doing just that.





Some noise was made on Bothell and Ballinger Way.





Kathleen, resident of Kenmore, said that it was "remarkable to have so many cars showing support by beeping their loud horns, and I even saw children waving out the windows. This protest atmosphere is not one of despair or celebration, it’s a feeling of hope,” she said.





Ofc Zanella photo by Sally Yamasaki Lake Forest Park Officer Zanella noticed protestors on the hot and sunny side of Bothell Way, and delivered drinking water to them. One of the protestors posted this comment, "It was touching that one of the policemen offered us water."



--Photos by Donna Hawkey except as noted



