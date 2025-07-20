Shoreline Rally draws 300 for "Good Trouble"

Next event this Sunday, July 20, 2025, Shoreline-Edmonds line, 1-2pm

A dedicated crowd of some 300 area residents attended Thursday's "Good Trouble Lives On" National Day of Action turnout in Shoreline at the Park at Town Center.Due to the midweek timing, organizers expected a smaller turnout than for the "Hands Off" and "No Kings" rallies earlier this year, but felt it was important to keep the date as it honored civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis and was an opportunity to reach a commuting crowd that might not see the weekend sign-waving events held nearby most Sundays.





Lewis famously said, "Speak up, speak out, get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and helped redeem the soul of America."

Everyday Activists says the next scheduled opportunity to be a beacon for hope and democracy is this Sunday, July 20, at the "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving event (every Sunday in July), 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St., at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.





They hope area residents will bring a sign or just themselves and join with others to stand up for civil rights, due process, and democracy - and against authoritarianism, adding trillions to the national debt for billionaire tax breaks, and irresponsible cuts to Medicaid, education, food safety, disaster response, and more.



Shelf-stable food and toiletry donations for those in need will be accepted at these events.



Still, attendance was good for a hot Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s, and the sign-wavers and marchers were enthusiastic for the cause, stopping occasionally for respite in the shade of the trees that dot the park and along Aurora.Organized by Everyday Activists and Indivisible ShorelineWA, the event also featured tables with information on local community organizing groups, how to contact elected officials in the 32nd Legislative District (which includes Edmonds, Shoreline, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and North Seattle), voter registration and the upcoming August 5 primary election in Washington.July 17 marked the fifth anniversary of the death of Lewis, one of many peaceful civil rights activists beaten by police and others during a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, events dubbed "Bloody Sunday" which helped galvanize nationwide support for the civil rights movement.