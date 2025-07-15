Severe Weather protocols through the morning of July 18, 2025

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Heat risk forecast for Tuesday July 15, 2025
KCRHA is extending our severe weather activation through Thursday, July 17, 2025 and winding down on the morning of Friday, July 18 because of the current forecast showing the NWS HeatRisk is in the orange category.

Tier 2 Heat & Smoke Severe Weather Protocols are activated when King County (or a sub-region of King County) reaches an orange HeatRisk status based on the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk tool.

During Tier 2 Heat & Smoke activations, the KCRHA:
  • Partners with jurisdictions to selectively activate daytime cooling centers for unsheltered individuals in heat islands/high usage areas
  • Contacts providers to test their HVAC and ice making systems
  • Updates communications materials including but not limited to KCRHA’s Severe Weather webpage and flyers
  • Scales up other activities required to meet recommendations of Tier 3
You can learn more about our Heat & Smoke Activation Thresholds here.

Severe Weather Information


Posted by DKH at 2:34 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  