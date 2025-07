Severe Weather protocols through the morning of July 18, 2025

Heat risk forecast for Tuesday July 15, 2025 KCRHA is extending our severe weather activation through Thursday, July 17, 2025 and winding down on the morning of Friday, July 18 because of the current forecast showing the KCRHA is extending our severe weather activation through Thursday, July 17, 2025 and winding down on the morning of Friday, July 18 because of the current forecast showing the NWS HeatRisk is in the orange category.

Partners with jurisdictions to selectively activate daytime cooling centers for unsheltered individuals in heat islands/high usage areas

Contacts providers to test their HVAC and ice making systems

Updates communications materials including but not limited to KCRHA’s Severe Weather webpage and flyers

Scales up other activities required to meet recommendations of Tier 3

Tier 2 Heat & Smoke Severe Weather Protocols are activated when King County (or a sub-region of King County) reaches an orange HeatRisk status based on the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk tool During Tier 2 Heat & Smoke activations, the KCRHA: