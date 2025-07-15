Severe Weather protocols through the morning of July 18, 2025
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
|Heat risk forecast for Tuesday July 15, 2025
Tier 2 Heat & Smoke Severe Weather Protocols are activated when King County (or a sub-region of King County) reaches an orange HeatRisk status based on the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk tool.
During Tier 2 Heat & Smoke activations, the KCRHA:
- Partners with jurisdictions to selectively activate daytime cooling centers for unsheltered individuals in heat islands/high usage areas
- Contacts providers to test their HVAC and ice making systems
- Updates communications materials including but not limited to KCRHA’s Severe Weather webpage and flyers
- Scales up other activities required to meet recommendations of Tier 3
Severe Weather Information
