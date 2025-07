Photo by Jan Hansen I'm nearly always wrong when I try to guess the name of flowers but somehow that doesn't stop me. I'm nearly always wrong when I try to guess the name of flowers but somehow that doesn't stop me.





I think that the pink and yellow flowers might be snapdragons. They were a favorite flower of my childhood. I never tired of gently pinching the sides of the blossom to make the dragon open its mouth.





Go ahead - tell me I'm wrong.





--Diane Hettrick