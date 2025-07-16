Shoreline blocks removal of the Firlands Way giant sequoia; again
Shoreline again blocked the removal of the Firlands Way giant sequoia for another six months despite objections from the owner who is trying to sell the property.
By Oliver J. Moffat
At the July 14 meeting, the Shoreline city council voted unanimously to renew a six-month, emergency ordinance blocking the removal of exceptionally girthsome trees in the Town Center (TC3 and TC4 zones).
The council previously blocked the removal of the Firlands Way giant sequoia earlier this year despite objections from the property’s owner.
The Town Center abuts Aurora and includes City Hall, the office building the city recently purchased, and the storage court north of City Hall the city purchased in 2020. It also includes the block of Firlands Way just north of 185th.
The emergency rule defines “exceptional” trees as trees with a diameter at breast height (DBH) greater than sixty inches. There aren’t a lot of very big trees in the Town Center.
There is a big Douglas Fir on the southwest corner of Stone Way N and N 180th St that might be larger than 60” DBH but everyone agrees the ordinance is targeting one tree: the Giant Sequoia at 18525 Firlands Way, which stands in the middle of the 1.126-acre parcel where the old Bank of America used to be.
|The Firlands giant sequoia at 185th and Aurora stands over the old Bank of America property. Shoreline has twice passed emergency ordinances to block the removal of the tree (Oliver J Moffat)
According to Save Shoreline Trees, the Firlands Way giant sequoia measured 72.8” DBH in 2023.
Robert McCaughan, whose family has owned the Firlands property for generations, told the council earlier this year that the tree was required to be kept as landscaping when the bank was built in 1978.
A photo from the Shoreline Historical Museum’s website taken during the bank’s construction in 1978 appears to show the young sequoia.
Robert McCaughan, the property owner, said the tree causes property damage and is a hazard.
The temporary restrictions expire in six months, and the city must hold public hearings on the rules.
In an effort to spruce up its tree code, over the last year, the city council has changed tree removal fees three times, held public hearings, and has now banned the removal of the Firlands Way giant sequoia twice.
The city hired a consultant to undertake a holistic update to Shoreline’s tree regulations because they are confusing and inconsistent.
“Here we are today in Shoreline trying to protect these elder trees. There aren’t too many of them. We know there's one in the TC3 and 4 zone. We're not sure how many there are.
"Are there five others in the city? We're not really sure. So I would just say I would like this one protected.”
And an aerial photo on King County’s website from 1936 shows that the site was a vacant lot. Together, that evidence would place the tree’s age at somewhere in the range of 50 to 90 years old.
It is not possible to definitively measure the age of a tree based solely on its height or the width of its trunk, but giant sequoias are (as their name suggests) legendary for growing fast, living long, and getting very, very big.
The width of a giant sequoia trunk grows faster than other tree species, and its girth can increase by one to two inches every year.
|Aerial photos compiled from the King County website from
1936 and 2023 show the location of the Firlands giant sequoia
The tree is now damaging the pavement of the parking lot, and its copious needles clog the stormwater system.
McCaughan said he had offered to sell the property to the city, but the city declined.
Instead of purchasing the property and preserving the tree, the city has banned its removal.
The property is still for sale.
“But one tree in this zone that is such a centerpiece for me, that's not even a close call because we've got to make our cities dense. We've also got to make them livable. Partly so that they are livable and partly so people want to live here.”
“In the long term, we probably will be permanently protecting those very few remaining trees that are that big.”
The city hired a consultant to undertake a holistic update to Shoreline’s tree regulations because they are confusing and inconsistent.
Shoreline hired a consultant and will convene a Community Advisory Group (CAG) comprised of 10-12 members. Recruitment will begin in summer 2025 via an online application.
The CAG will hold up to seven meetings starting September 2025 for 7-8 months, informing the draft code. The new Tree Code is anticipated for adoption by spring 2026.
