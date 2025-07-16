Shoreline blocks removal of the Firlands Way giant sequoia; again

Shoreline again blocked the removal of the Firlands Way giant sequoia for another six months despite objections from the owner who is trying to sell the property.



By Oliver J. Moffat



At the July 14 meeting, the Shoreline city council voted unanimously to renew a six-month, emergency ordinance blocking the removal of exceptionally girthsome trees in the Town Center (TC3 and TC4 zones).





“Here we are today in Shoreline trying to protect these elder trees. There aren’t too many of them. We know there's one in the TC3 and 4 zone. We're not sure how many there are. "Are there five others in the city? We're not really sure. So I would just say I would like this one protected.”

A Robert McCaughan, whose family has owned the Firlands property for generations, told the council earlier this year that the tree was required to be kept as landscaping when the bank was built in 1978. photo from the Shoreline Historical Museum’s website taken during the bank’s construction in 1978 appears to show the young sequoia.









It is not possible to definitively measure the age of a tree based solely on its height or the width of its trunk, but giant sequoias are (as their name suggests) legendary for growing fast, living long, and getting very, very big. And an aerial photo on King County's website from 1936 shows that the site was a vacant lot. Together, that evidence would place the tree's age at somewhere in the range of 50 to 90 years old.









Aerial photos compiled from the King County website from 1936 and 2023 show the location of the Firlands giant sequoia. Robert McCaughan, the property owner, said the tree causes property damage and is a hazard.





The tree is now damaging the pavement of the parking lot, and its copious needles clog the stormwater system.



McCaughan said he had offered to sell the property to the city, but the city declined.





Instead of purchasing the property and preserving the tree, the city has banned its removal.









“But one tree in this zone that is such a centerpiece for me, that's not even a close call because we've got to make our cities dense. We've also got to make them livable. Partly so that they are livable and partly so people want to live here.”

He expressed support for permanent protections, The property is still for sale. Councilmember Keith Scully acknowledged the ordinance was targeted at the single tree and said, He expressed support for permanent protections,





“In the long term, we probably will be permanently protecting those very few remaining trees that are that big.”

The temporary restrictions expire in six months, and the city must hold public hearings on the rules.



In an effort to spruce up its tree code, over the last year, the city council has changed tree removal fees three times, held public hearings, and has now banned the removal of the Firlands Way giant sequoia twice.



The temporary restrictions expire in six months, and the city must hold public hearings on the rules. In an effort to spruce up its tree code, over the last year, the city council has changed tree removal fees three times, held public hearings, and has now banned the removal of the Firlands Way giant sequoia twice. The city hired a consultant to undertake a holistic update to Shoreline's tree regulations because they are confusing and inconsistent.





Shoreline hired a consultant and will convene a Community Advisory Group (CAG) comprised of 10-12 members. Recruitment will begin in summer 2025 via an online application.





The CAG will hold up to seven meetings starting September 2025 for 7-8 months, informing the draft code. The new Tree Code is anticipated for adoption by spring 2026.





