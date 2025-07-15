Shoreline resident wins Best in Show for glass art
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
|"Sxwole Anchor" glass art by Dan Friday
Friday shared the inspiration behind his piece:
"Historically, an Anchor holds a ship steadfast against the currents. Symbolically, an Anchor represents security and foundation. That imagery also speaks to one’s ability to ground oneself to a place.
"Coast Salish people have endured a complete shift in their world over the past two hundred years. The turbulent meeting of two cultures has displaced and set adrift the people of the Salish Sea."
|Glass artist Dan Friday
Images courtesy of the artist. "Sxwole Anchor," 2025. Blown glass, cedar bark rope, 16" x 10".
