Shoreline resident wins Best in Show for glass art

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

"Sxwole Anchor" glass art by Dan Friday
Shoreline resident Dan Friday (Lummi Nation) is the winner of the 2025 IN THE SPIRIT "Best in Show" award for his blown glass and cedar bark rope sculpture titled "Sxwole Anchor."

Friday shared the inspiration behind his piece: 

"Historically, an Anchor holds a ship steadfast against the currents. Symbolically, an Anchor represents security and foundation. That imagery also speaks to one’s ability to ground oneself to a place.
"Coast Salish people have endured a complete shift in their world over the past two hundred years. The turbulent meeting of two cultures has displaced and set adrift the people of the Salish Sea."

Glass artist Dan Friday
IN THE SPIRIT Contemporary Native Arts is now on view at the Washington State History Museum through September 14, 2025.

Images courtesy of the artist. "Sxwole Anchor," 2025. Blown glass, cedar bark rope, 16" x 10".


Posted by DKH at 1:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  