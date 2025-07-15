Shoreline resident wins Best in Show for glass art

"Sxwole Anchor" glass art by Dan Friday Shoreline resident Dan Friday (Lummi Nation) is the winner of the 2025 IN THE SPIRIT "Best in Show" award for his blown glass and cedar bark rope sculpture titled "Sxwole Anchor." Shoreline resident Dan Friday (Lummi Nation) is the winner of the 2025 IN THE SPIRIT "Best in Show" award for his blown glass and cedar bark rope sculpture titled "Sxwole Anchor."

Friday shared the inspiration behind his piece:





"Historically, an Anchor holds a ship steadfast against the currents. Symbolically, an Anchor represents security and foundation. That imagery also speaks to one’s ability to ground oneself to a place. "Coast Salish people have endured a complete shift in their world over the past two hundred years. The turbulent meeting of two cultures has displaced and set adrift the people of the Salish Sea."

Glass artist Dan Friday IN THE SPIRIT Contemporary Native Arts is now on view at the Washington State History Museum through September 14, 2025.





Images courtesy of the artist. "Sxwole Anchor," 2025. Blown glass, cedar bark rope, 16" x 10".







