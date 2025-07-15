Paramount School Park Star Party July 19, 2025

Photo courtesy SAS Paramount School Park FREE Star Party! Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 9pm. Paramount School Park FREE Star Party! Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 9pm.



Out in the field on the corner of



Out in the field on the corner of 8th Ave NE & NE 155th in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.

Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public.





Everyone is welcome including families with children. But no dogs - please.





Dress warmly, bring a chair, blanket, hot drink, and binoculars if you have them.



