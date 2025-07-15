Paramount School Park Star Party July 19, 2025
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Out in the field on the corner of 8th Ave NE & NE 155th in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.
Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public.
Everyone is welcome including families with children. But no dogs - please.
Dress warmly, bring a chair, blanket, hot drink, and binoculars if you have them.
Check the SAS website frequently for stargazing event status. If weather conditions force the cancellation of an event, that news will be posted not later than 4pm the day of the event.
