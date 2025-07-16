Help Us Collect 200 Backpacks for Shoreline Students in Need
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
BECU Ballinger and DestinationShoreline.com are hosting a Backpack Drive to support the Shoreline Schools Foundation.
Drop off large, neutral-colored backpacks, especially for teens, at BECU Ballinger and make a big local impact!
20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline
Mon–Fri: 9–6 | Sat: 9–1
The Wish List is here
Join us on August 15, 2025 for an Open House with school supplies, snacks and more!
Learn more here
