Help Us Collect 200 Backpacks for Shoreline Students in Need

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

From now until August 16, 2025 BECU Ballinger and DestinationShoreline.com are hosting a Backpack Drive to support the Shoreline Schools Foundation

Drop off large, neutral-colored backpacks, especially for teens, at BECU Ballinger and make a big local impact!

20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline
Mon–Fri: 9–6 | Sat: 9–1

The Wish List is here

Join us on August 15, 2025 for an Open House with school supplies, snacks and more!

Learn more here


