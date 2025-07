Help Us Collect 200 Backpacks for Shoreline Students in Need

From now until August 16, 2025 BECU Ballinger and DestinationShoreline.com are hosting a Backpack Drive to support the Shoreline Schools Foundation

Drop off large, neutral-colored backpacks, especially for teens, at BECU Ballinger and make a big local impact!Mon–Fri: 9–6 | Sat: 9–1Join us on August 15, 2025 for an Open House with school supplies, snacks and more!