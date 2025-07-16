Kenmore and LFP residents: Take your garbage and recycling to Lake Forest Park City Hall
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
As the Teamsters' strike against Republic Services enters its second week, Republic Services is offering a drop-off service for LFP and Kenmore residents at Lake Forest Park City Hall.
Free waste drop-off days:
- Thursday July 17, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Friday July 18, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Lake Forest Park and Kenmore residents can drop off garbage, compostables, and recycling at the LFP City Hall parking lot 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 from 9:00am to 3:00pm Thursday and Friday July 17-18, 2025.
Have your material in bags. Republic Services will be on site to assist.
Thank you for your patience during Republic Services’ work stoppage.
