Kenmore and LFP residents: Take your garbage and recycling to Lake Forest Park City Hall

Wednesday, July 16, 2025


As the Teamsters' strike against Republic Services enters its second week, Republic Services is offering a drop-off service for LFP and Kenmore residents at Lake Forest Park City Hall.

Free waste drop-off days: 
  • Thursday July 17, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm 
  • Friday July 18, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm 

Lake Forest Park and Kenmore residents can drop off garbage, compostables, and recycling at the LFP City Hall parking lot 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 from 9:00am to 3:00pm Thursday and Friday July 17-18, 2025.

Have your material in bags. Republic Services will be on site to assist. 

Thank you for your patience during Republic Services’ work stoppage.


Posted by DKH at 10:57 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  