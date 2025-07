Kenmore and LFP residents: Take your garbage and recycling to Lake Forest Park City Hall

As the Teamsters' strike against Republic Services enters its second week, Republic Services is offering a drop-off service for LFP and Kenmore residents at Lake Forest Park City Hall.

Free waste drop-off days:

Thursday July 17, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Friday July 18, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm





Lake Forest Park and Kenmore residents can drop off garbage, compostables, and recycling at the LFP City Hall parking lot 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 from 9:00am to 3:00pm Thursday and Friday July 17-18, 2025.





Have your material in bags. Republic Services will be on site to assist.