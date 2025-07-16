Shoreline residents still without power after huge outage Wednesday evening
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Most of the outages are between Puget Sound and Aurora. They started at 8:10pm and restoration is not expected until 3:40am.
The outages stretch from just south of NW 85th all the way into Shoreline.
The cause was a vault fire. Additional feeders from within the vault system were taken offline in order to safely access the equipment.
The original number of customers affected was ~21,000.
Remember to treat dark intersections as 4-way stops.
