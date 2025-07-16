Shoreline residents still without power after huge outage Wednesday evening

At 10pm on Wednesday July 16, 2025, 122 Shoreline residents at south Echo Lake are still without power, as well as appears to be all of The Highlands, part of almost 10,000 outages in north Seattle.





Most of the outages are between Puget Sound and Aurora. They started at 8:10pm and restoration is not expected until 3:40am.





The outages stretch from just south of NW 85th all the way into Shoreline.





The cause was a vault fire. Additional feeders from within the vault system were taken offline in order to safely access the equipment.





The original number of customers affected was ~21,000.





Remember to treat dark intersections as 4-way stops.







