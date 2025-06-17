Pedestrian struck by train in Edmonds Sunday

BNSF coal train blocked access roads to the Edmonds waterfront after train hit a pedestrian

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

By Diane Hettrick





On the afternoon of Sunday, June 15, 2025 around 2:30pm a pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) along the Edmonds waterfront.





Edmonds Police investigators, navigating a difficult scene and working as efficiently as possible given the circumstances, held the train for four hours blocking access to and from roads, ferry, and beach.





Beachgoers were stranded for hours

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

During that time, ferry service was cancelled, and beachgoers were stranded. Photographer Lee Lageschulte and husband Roger, who had been on the beach, spent the time at Arnie's, which was one of the few public businesses with access from the beach.





BNSF Railway responded to the scene to assist local police.





The Edmonds-Kingston ferry sat at the dock for hours while the scene was cleared.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Washington State Ferries cancelled sailing scheduled for 3:55pm, 4:45pm, and 5:25pm from Edmonds, and the 4:00pm, 4:40pm, and 5:30pm sailings from Kingston.





At 6:10pm the train was underway and ferry sailings resumed shortly afterwards.





Edmonds Police stated that "Based on the current information, there will be no further details released. The medical examiner will determine an official cause and manner of death."





The Snohomish County medical examiner does not make their reports available to the public.







