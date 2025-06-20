An Evening of Classical and Spanish Guitar June 25, 2025 at the Shoreline Library

Friday, June 20, 2025


An Evening of Classical and Spanish Guitar
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 from 6:30-7:30pm
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

For adults.
Cost: Free

Join us for an evening of Classical/Spanish Guitar presented by local guitarist Reyes González.

You will be introduced to what we all know as the “Classical/Spanish guitar,” then get a brief overview of its evolution and its repertoire throughout the centuries.

Reyes will also share about his journey as a musician and will perform a selection of pieces by Bach, Albéniz, Barrios Mangoré, Legnani, Schubert and Andrew York, all of which present a range of musical possibilities that can be expressed on the classical guitar.

Registration not required.


Posted by DKH at 4:53 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  