An Evening of Classical and Spanish Guitar June 25, 2025 at the Shoreline Library

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 from 6:30-7:30pmShoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155For adults.Cost: FreeJoin us for an evening of Classical/Spanish Guitar presented by local guitarist Reyes González.You will be introduced to what we all know as the “Classical/Spanish guitar,” then get a brief overview of its evolution and its repertoire throughout the centuries.Reyes will also share about his journey as a musician and will perform a selection of pieces by Bach, Albéniz, Barrios Mangoré, Legnani, Schubert and Andrew York, all of which present a range of musical possibilities that can be expressed on the classical guitar.Registration not required.