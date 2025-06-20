An Evening of Classical and Spanish Guitar June 25, 2025 at the Shoreline Library
Friday, June 20, 2025
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
For adults.
Cost: Free
Join us for an evening of Classical/Spanish Guitar presented by local guitarist Reyes González.
You will be introduced to what we all know as the “Classical/Spanish guitar,” then get a brief overview of its evolution and its repertoire throughout the centuries.
Reyes will also share about his journey as a musician and will perform a selection of pieces by Bach, Albéniz, Barrios Mangoré, Legnani, Schubert and Andrew York, all of which present a range of musical possibilities that can be expressed on the classical guitar.
Registration not required.
