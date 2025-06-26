Back by Popular Demand—A Rare Summer Stroll through The Highlands

On The Highlands garden tour

Our May Highlands Garden Tour sold out in just 20 minutes—with a waitlist 30 names long! Due to overwhelming enthusiasm, acclaimed gardener and author Tim Clemen has generously offered an encore tour of three spectacular, private estate gardens in The Highlands—lush, park-like spaces rarely open to the public.





We’ll enter the estate along a lane curving through soaring redwood trees to the pond at the center of the circle drive where goldfish the size of koi might surface under the fountain. The formal entry is garlanded by Japanese Wisteria that run the length of the slate roof line to the herb and rose gardens and garage.









The Predmore Estate:

Designed by Arthur Erickson, this was originally the home of art patron, Virginia Bagley Wright, and is a landmark of Seattle Brutalism in architecture. The garden has been reimagined by landscape architect, Darwin Webb. It is a symphony of native plants, ornamentals, and heritage trees with territorial views and a lookout from the terrace and infinity pool to the sea.



Passing through the breezeway to the view side, we'll witness the row of closely canopied London plane trees adjacent to the lawn, and the glorious views of the sea and mountains. We'll conclude the stroll through the Buddha garden featuring mop-head hydrangeas, and pathways to the pool, the orchard, and back to the redwoods.





Join us Saturday, July 12, 2025 for this very special fundraising event in support of Dunn Gardens. Guests will travel in comfort by motor coach from Dunn Gardens to The Highlands—no driving or parking required! After the tour, enjoy an al fresco lunch in the Gardens, surrounded by summer blooms and fellow garden enthusiasts.

Each of these estate gardens is lovingly maintained by Tim's Gardening, LLC, and Tim himself will lead this unforgettable journey. Dunn Gardens is honored and grateful for his continued support of our mission.

Please note: The tour includes stairs, inclines, and uneven ground. Sturdy footwear is highly recommended.

Space is extremely limited and sure to go quickly—reserve your spot before it disappears like a summer breeze!

The Gardens we will visit:

The approach to this Olmsted-inspired landscape winds through towering trees and wide lawns, leading to a peaceful French Colonial home framed by hydrangeas and a riot of begonias. The gardens and hardscapes have recently been refreshed by the Nussbaum Group, blending timeless design with thoughtful, modern touches.

Located on Highland Lane, the estate was designed by Charles Adams Platt and constructed in 1946. It was remodeled in 2005 when the Torrance's reimagined the original gardens to include contemplative spaces and areas for entertaining.