Street closed while Fire transports three to Harborview after three car vehicle collision at 175th & Wallingford

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

N 175th and Meridian, looking west

Portions of N 175th between Meridian and Aurora were closed for several hours after a three car collision Monday morning June 23, 2025 around 10am.

Three people were transported to Harborview by Shoreline medics.

N 175th, looking east toward Meridian and I-5

Several hours later, the patients had been transported and the medical vehicles departed. Shoreline police were still on the scene for the investigation of the collision and removal of the damaged vehicles.


