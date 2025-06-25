First Ever Work Party in the New Section of Hillwood Park

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Please join our group of volunteers as we work for the first time in the newly acquired section of Hillwood Park!
  • Friday, June 27 - 4pm-6pm
  • Friday, July 18 - 4pm-6pm
  • Friday, August 15 - 4pm-6pm
What was previously a residential lot now connects Hillwood Park to 8th Ave NW, and allows a new entry point into the park for pedestrians.

This unique lot was purchased by the city with funding from Proposition 1 which passed in 2022. 

Hillwood Park is slated for significant improvements beginning later this year, including a kids splash pad, new footpath, and picnic area.

In the meantime, the Green Shoreline Partnership is coordinating volunteers to begin clearing invasive plants and debris from this new section of park land.

RSVP online at Green City Partnership - Hillwood

Following the work party we will celebrate with an optional social hour at a restaurant nearby. Meet friends, and make a mark on our local park. We look forward to seeing you!


