Senior Paramedic Lee Bovee retires after 32 years with Shoreline Fire

Lee Bovee retires after 32 years with Shoreline Fire Retirement: Today, we celebrate the retirement of Senior Paramedic Lee Bovee, who concludes a remarkable 32-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department.





A graduate of Harborview’s Class 25 paramedic program, Lee’s dedication to paramedicine became his calling in the late 1990s, following many years of aid, engine, and truck work.





Throughout his career, Lee has been a trusted partner, instructor, and mentor. Known for his direct, common-sense approach and calm presence, Lee has been a guide and friend to many throughout his three decades of service.





His legacy of mentorship and professionalism will leave a lasting impact. Please join us in congratulating Lee on an exceptional career and wishing him all the best in retirement.







--Shoreline Fire







