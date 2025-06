Seafair 4th of July - Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park

Gates Open: 3:00pm

Event Hours: 3:00pm - 11:00pm

Fireworks Show: Begins around 10:20pm

Seafair’s 4th of July celebration returns bigger than ever with events at both Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park . Enjoy a full afternoon of entertainment, food, games, and a fireworks show lighting up the sky.GATE CLOSURE NOTICE: Due to capacity protocols, the gates at Gas Works Park will close by 8:00pm or once full capacity is reached, whichever comes first. Reserved seats have access until 10:00pm.