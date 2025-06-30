Seafair 4th of July - Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park
Monday, June 30, 2025
Brought to You by Amazon
Two locations. One Iconic Celebration.
Seafair’s 4th of July celebration returns bigger than ever with events at both Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park. Enjoy a full afternoon of entertainment, food, games, and a fireworks show lighting up the sky.
GATE CLOSURE NOTICE: Due to capacity protocols, the gates at Gas Works Park will close by 8:00pm or once full capacity is reached, whichever comes first. Reserved seats have access until 10:00pm.
Gates Open: 3:00pm
Event Hours: 3:00pm - 11:00pm
Fireworks Show: Begins around 10:20pm
