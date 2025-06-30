Seafair 4th of July - Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park

Monday, June 30, 2025


Seafair 4th of July
﻿Brought to You by Amazon

Two locations. One Iconic Celebration.


Seafair’s 4th of July celebration returns bigger than ever with events at both Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park. Enjoy a full afternoon of entertainment, food, games, and a fireworks show lighting up the sky.

Gates Open: 3:00pm
Event Hours: 3:00pm - 11:00pm
Fireworks Show: Begins around 10:20pm

GATE CLOSURE NOTICE: Due to capacity protocols, the gates at Gas Works Park will close by 8:00pm or once full capacity is reached, whichever comes first. Reserved seats have access until 10:00pm.


Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  