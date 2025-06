Feds throw Washington’s $1.2B broadband program into disarray

“Two years of working on it and all of a sudden we’re supposed to switch on a dime or less, on a pinhead,” said state Rep. Cindy Ryu, a Democrat from Shoreline who chairs the House Technology, Economic Development and Veterans Committee.

The program originally favored expanding fiber-optic cables, but the new rules require a “technology neutral” stance because “the full force of the competitive marketplace must be utilized,” according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The move effectively nullifies hundreds of applications already received, and sets Washington and other states on a tight timeline to figure out who should get money.Perhaps the biggest change to the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment , or BEAD, program concerns what technology will be prioritized.This agnostic approach creates room for satellite, fixed wireless and other technologies, which has the potential to send billions more to Elon Musk’s Redmond-based Starlink internet service . Musk served previously as a top adviser to President Donald Trump and spent upward of $200 million to help get Trump elected last year.The BEAD program was created under the federal infrastructure law that former President Joe Biden signed in 2021. It was fashioned as a way to expand high-speed internet service into rural areas and other parts of the country where it was unavailable or lacking.In Washington, local applicants looking to get some of that money include private companies, public utilities, tribes, nonprofits, local governments and more. The state has said it will offer $300 million in matching funds for local governments and tribes.This year, Washington’s broadband office received hundreds of applications from across the state , and provisionally awarded money to some applicants.Washington expects to open up the next round of applications in early July. States have until early September to submit final plans on how to spend their portions to the federal government. The feds say they’ll review those plans within 90 days.The guidelines from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration aim to streamline the process, reduce costs, speed up deployment and increase marketplace competition, according to the agency.