NEWBERG, ORE. (June 2025) - Local students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2025 semester.





Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.

Lake Forest Park

Lucy Bleeker, sophomore, nursing Shoreline

Abby Wall, senior, nursing More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon.









The following students received recognition:HOMETOWN, NAME, ACADEMIC LEVEL, MAJOR