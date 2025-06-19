Always Summer Ice Cream Café community celebration Sunday, June 22, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Always Summer Ice Cream Café is kicking off the season with a lively community celebration on Sunday, June 22, 2025 from 12pm to 3pm at their store in Lake Forest Park Town Center.
The Summer Kick-Off event will feature live jazz music, balloon artist, and a delicious spread of ice cream, sundaes and coffee. 

Families, friends, and dessert lovers of all ages are invited to drop by for an afternoon of sweet treats and feel-good vibes.

Event Details:
Always Summer Café –
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 (by the lower level, entrance from the parking lot)
Sunday, June 22
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Live Jazz | Balloon Art | Ice-cream, Sundae & Coffee


Posted by DKH at 4:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  