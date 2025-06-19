Always Summer Ice Cream Café community celebration Sunday, June 22, 2025
Thursday, June 19, 2025
The Summer Kick-Off event will feature live jazz music, balloon artist, and a delicious spread of ice cream, sundaes and coffee.
Families, friends, and dessert lovers of all ages are invited to drop by for an afternoon of sweet treats and feel-good vibes.
Event Details:
Always Summer Café –
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 (by the lower level, entrance from the parking lot)
Sunday, June 22
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Live Jazz | Balloon Art | Ice-cream, Sundae & Coffee
