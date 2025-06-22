Chuckanut Drive reopened after massive rockslide on April 22, 2025

In Bellingham, the SR 11/Chuckanut Drive slide closed the road in this iconic area between Oyster Dome trailhead and Chuckanut Manor for 58 days while WSDOT crews worked seven days a week towards reopening. 

Crews manually removed loose rock on the cliff face, and drilled in anchors to stabilize the slope.

In addition they removed 3,600+ tons of debris, including 15+ SUV-sized boulders, and replaced 125 feet of guardrail.

The road was reopened on June 19, 2025.


